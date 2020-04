FILE PHOTO: Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. auto plants will remain closed through late April to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said some business-essential work will continue with enhanced safety measures. Nissan said earlier its first quarter U.S. sales were down 30%.