Nissan seeks $4.6 billion credit line after coronavirus hit: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor (7201.T) has requested a 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) commitment line from major lenders after sales were battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker made the request to three major banks including Mizuho Financial (8411.T), as well as to the Development Bank of Japan, the Nikkei said.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment.