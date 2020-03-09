Nordea expands travel ban to cover Iran, Italy, South Korea and Hokkaido

FILE PHOTO: The Nordea bank logo is seen at the bank's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea (NDAFI.HE) has extended its earlier business travel ban for China and Singapore to cover Iran, Italy, South Korea and the province of Hokkaido in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak, the pan-Nordic bank said on Monday.

“In addition, all business traveling - to any location abroad - should be carefully assessed. We ask our people to only travel if absolutely necessary,” Nordea said by email.

The bank said it had also implemented a 14-day remote work period for all travelers returning from the countries listed in its travel ban as well as from the Hokkaido province in Japan.