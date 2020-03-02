North Korea to let foreigners leave via charter flight amid coronavirus - Chinese state TV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - North Korea will charter one flight on March 6 from its capital of Pyongyang to Russia’s Vladivostok to allow foreigners to leave the country, Chinese state television reported on Monday.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the Air Koryo flight will mainly carry passengers from international agencies and European diplomatic missions who wanted to leave North Korea.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but it has imposed a month-long quarantine period for people showing symptoms. Its state media has said that “high-intensity” measures are being taken including reinforcing checks in border regions and at airports and sea ports.