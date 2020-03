FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends a news conference in Oslo, Norway January 24, 2020 NTB Scanpix/Terje Bendiksby/via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will launch a series of measures to aid industries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including airlines and hotels, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference on Tuesday.

The measures must ensure equal treatment of companies to avoid breaching regulations on state aid, she added without elaborating on the specific proposals.