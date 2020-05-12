Norway's oil and gas income plunges along with weaker crude price

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian government has sharply cut its oil price forecast and the expected cash flow it will get from the oil and gas industry amid the plunge in global demand, its revised 2020 fiscal budget showed on Tuesday.

Norway is Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, with petroleum accounting for about 40% of its exports and about a fifth of the state’s revenues.

Oil prices fell as global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, leading to growing inventories globally.

Norway now expects net cash flow from the oil industry to the government to decline to 97.8 billion crowns ($9.53 billion) this year from 245 billion predicted in the original draft budget last October.

In 2021, Norway’s cash flow from oil is now seen at 116 billion, down from 287 billion.

The government cut its oil price assumption for 2020 to 331 Norwegian crowns ($32.17) per barrel from 476 crowns seen last October.

Oil futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June, with North Sea oil trading 1.4% up at $30 a barrel.