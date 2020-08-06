Norway must slow down rises in virus cases now, says PM

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday the Nordic country would put on hold a planned ease of existing coronavirus restrictions and reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year.

“We need to slow down now to avoid a full stop down the road,” Solberg told reporters.

The country of 5.4 million inhabitants has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent days, with a total of 9,409 cases reported as of Thursday, up 12 cases from the day before.