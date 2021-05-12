Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine, J&J remains on hold

FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oslo, Norway September 3, 2020. Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will not resume the use of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, while a decision on whether to start using inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson’s remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.

A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines should be excluded from Norway’s vaccination programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects.