Norway's overall unemployment drops to 10.8%

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s registered unemployment, including those who are counted as only partly employed, eased to 10.8% on Tuesday from 11.4% one week ago, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said.

Unemployment peaked at a record 15.4% in early April following mass furloughs and layoffs as the coronavirus outbreak triggered shutdowns of parts of the economy.

Counting only the fully unemployed, the rate stood at 5.4% on Tuesday, down from 5.7% a week earlier.