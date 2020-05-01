Business News
May 1, 2020 / 3:32 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Some of Norwegian Air’s (NWC.OL) bondholders have rejected a proposed debt-to-equity swap, the airline said on Friday, casting doubt on the plan seen as vital to help the indebted carrier survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our dialogue with the bondholders continues with the clear goal of reaching a solution. Unfortunately, we were not able to reach an agreement within the deadline,” CEO Jacob Schram said in a statement.

“However, the discussion is continuing through the weekend to find a solution.”

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below