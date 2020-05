Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Some of Norwegian Air’s (NWC.OL) bondholders have rejected a proposed debt-to-equity swap, the airline said on Friday, casting doubt on the plan seen as vital to help the indebted carrier survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our dialogue with the bondholders continues with the clear goal of reaching a solution. Unfortunately, we were not able to reach an agreement within the deadline,” CEO Jacob Schram said in a statement.

“However, the discussion is continuing through the weekend to find a solution.”