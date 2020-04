FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - The share price of Norwegian Air (NWC.OL) fell by 60% on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the company’s proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.

If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and also raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaning value of the company’s current shares.