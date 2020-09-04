Health News
September 4, 2020 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Diagnostics group Novacyt launches two gene COVID-19 test

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, said it had launched a two gene test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Novacyt added that France’s Haute Autorité de Santé, which advises the government on medical reimbursement, had told the company that the two gene COVID-19 test would qualify for reimbursement for use by French testing laboratories.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below