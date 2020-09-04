Diagnostics group Novacyt launches two gene COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, said it had launched a two gene test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Novacyt added that France’s Haute Autorité de Santé, which advises the government on medical reimbursement, had told the company that the two gene COVID-19 test would qualify for reimbursement for use by French testing laboratories.