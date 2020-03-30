Healthcare group Novacyt steps up progress on coronavirus test product

FILE PHOTO: Fake blood is seen in test tubes labelled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in this illustration taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - Healthcare group Novacyt announced more progress on Monday on plans to roll out its coronavirus test product, winning a new order in India and getting regulatory approval in Argentina.

Novacyt said that as of March 27, the group’s ‘Primerdesign’ product aimed at testing for the coronavirus had sold and received orders worth more than 17.8 million pounds ($22 million).

It added that it was now selling its coronavirus test product to more than 80 countries, with the Middle East becoming the strongest selling region.