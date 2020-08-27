Health News
August 27, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novacyt launches product to tell difference between COVID-19 and winter flu

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt - one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic - announced on Thursday a new product to allow people to differentiate the COVID-19 virus from common winter diseases.

Novacyt said its new ‘Winterplex’ test panel includes two gene targets specific to COVID-19, as well as gene targets for influenza A&B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We believe Winterplex™ is one of the world’s first approved respiratory test panels that can differentiate between COVID-19 and other common respiratory diseases,” Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

