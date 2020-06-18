Health News
June 18, 2020 / 6:40 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Novacyt shares jump after launch of new COVID-19 testing products

Sudip Kar-Gupta

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Healthcare and clinical diagnostics company Novacyt, whose shares have surged on the back of its COVID-19 testing products, on Thursday announced the launch of three new products to support testing for the presence of the virus.

The names of the new products are Exsig™ Direct, Exsig™ Mag and COVID-HT, Novacyt said.

The announcement of Novacyt’s latest COVID-19 testing products pushed the company’s Paris-listed shares up by around 10% by 0710 GMT, with the stock having jumped by around 1,600% since the start of 2020.

“As we continue to supply our COVID-19 test to laboratories around the world, we are delighted to provide further support through the launch of these new products,” CEO Graham Mullis said.

Novacyt has singled itself out with a test able to detect the new coronavirus in less than two hours. Standard testing, which also identifies other strains, takes up to a day.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below