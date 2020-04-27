Novacyt signs coronavirus test supply contract with UK government

PARIS (Reuters) - Healthcare and clinical diagnostics company Novacyt has signed a supply contract with the UK’s Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) for its product aimed at testing for the presence of the coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novacyt will supply its coronavirus test to the DHSC for an initial term of six months, starting from May 4.

Novacyt has initially committed to supply 288,000 tests per week to the DHSC for use in the UK’s National Health Service, with the option to expand the agreement.