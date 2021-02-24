Novavax expects U.S. trial data for COVID-19 vaccine at start of April

FILE PHOTO: A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc expects data from a late-stage U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine at the start of April, after which it will apply for emergency use authorization, the drug developer’s R&D head Gregory Glenn said on Wednesday.

“We are expecting results right in the beginning of quarter two and shortly thereafter we will be filing for EUA (in U.S.),” he said at a Washington Post online event.

The Novavax executive said the vaccine has shown a great “safety profile” in UK trials and the company might ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider the UK data for vaccine authorization.

On Monday, Novavax completed enrolling 30,000 volunteers in the late-stage study in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom.

It was nearly as effective against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.