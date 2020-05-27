Deals
May 27, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Novavax buys Praha Vaccines for $167 million to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) on Wednesday acquired Praha Vaccines, a unit of India’s Cyrus Poonawalla Group, for about $167 million as it looks to boost capacity to produce its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The acquisition includes a biologics manufacturing facility in Czech Republic, the company said, adding that the facility is expected to provide an annual capacity of over 1 billion doses of antigen starting in 2021 for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX‑CoV2373.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below