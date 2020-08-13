Novavax says SK bioscience to supply antigen for coronavirus vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers seen near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday South Korea’s SK bioscience would manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine in a bid to boost its supply.

The companies also said they had signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to make the vaccine available in South Korea.

SK bioscience will start producing the antigen at its vaccine facility in South Korea this month, the companies said.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has invested up to $384 million to help develop and produce Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Novavax said it had committed to develop and manufacture significant amounts of the vaccine to be distributed by a global vaccine facility co-led by CEPI.

The U.S. government said in July it would pay Novavax $1.6 billion to help cover costs related to testing and manufacturing the vaccine, and aims to procure 100 million doses by January 2021.