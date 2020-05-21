NWSL planning month-long tournament in June: reports

FILE PHOTO: A logo for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is seen inside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts ahead of a media event with players from the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars teams, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amy Tennery

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Women’s Soccer League is set to move forward with plans for a month-long, single-city National Women’s Soccer League tournament starting in late June, according to media reports.

The tournament will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, with "regular" COVID-19 testing expected for all participants, according to the Salt Lake Tribune here and with some team members expected to arrive as early as next week.

A spokeswoman for the NWSL declined to comment.

The news comes as teams and leagues across North America explore how - and when - they can return to competition, with the bulk of the professional sports calendar on hold since March.

NASCAR returned to action Sunday and the PGA Tour is expected to resume next month after putting on a charity two-on-two match on Sunday as well, while leagues including the NHL and the NBA have not yet set plans for resuming their seasons.