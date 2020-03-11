New York Fed says some staff to work remotely because of coronavirus

(Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it is allowing staff to work from home to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but it is prepared to conduct market operations smoothly while staff members are working remotely.

“The Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to monitor developments related to the spread of COVID-19 and is prepared to conduct all of its business and market operations in any contingency,” the bank said in a statement. “Consistent with guidance from New York City and New York State, employees are now leveraging our extensive work-from-home capabilities when possible.”