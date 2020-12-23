Some NYSE operations to return to remote working

FILE PHOTO: A Christmas tree is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Some of the New York Stock Exchange’s operations will temporarily return to remote working from Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“In response to changes in the NYC-area public health conditions, NYSE designated market makers (DMMs) will temporarily return to remote operations (with limited exceptions),” an NYSE spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE DMMs floor oversees trading in the exchange’s 2,200 listed companies.

The state of New York reported 9,727 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. Overall, the state has recorded more than 871,000 cases and over 36,000 deaths.

NYSE trading floor will remain open and continue to support all NYSE floor broker activity, spokeswoman added.