FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Ocugen Inc’s Indian partner, Bharat Biotech, has been found to be 93.4% effective against severe cases of COVID-19 in a late-stage trial, the U.S. drug developer said on Friday.