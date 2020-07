FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Ohio gubernatorial nominee and Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine speaks during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio., U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statewide mandate on Wednesday, requiring masks to BE worn while inside businesses and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The order, which goes into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time, also requires masks to be worn when taking or operating public transportation or a ride-sharing vehicle.