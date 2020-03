FILE PHOTO : Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - It is better to have a decision as early as possible on whether to postpone the Summer Olympics, although the final decision is up to the International Olympic Committee, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.