Olympics make no sense if countries cannot send athletes: Japan's Aso

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Even if Japan can contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Summer Olympic Games “would not make sense” if other countries cannot send their athletes, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament, Aso, who is also Japan’s finance minister, said: “As the prime minister said, it’s desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that’s not something Japan alone can decide.”