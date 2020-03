Mar 24, 2020; Tokyo, Japan; Olympic rings monument at Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba, Tokyo. On Monday the IOC announced that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Games would be postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday it is not clear who will pay the extra costs arising from the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The event was postponed into 2021, the first such delay in the Games’ 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.