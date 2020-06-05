Olympics: Tokyo exec says must watch virus situation for Games decision - Kyodo

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a large poster featuring Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo 2020 executive board member said on Friday that organisers will need to monitor the coronavirus situation until next spring to decide whether to hold the Summer Olympics next year, Kyodo News reported.

The comment by lawmaker Toshiaki Endo, one of six vice presidents on the board and a former Olympics minister, marks the first time an executive from the organising committee has commented on the timing for a decision on going through with the Games, the news agency said.

The Games were postponed from this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.