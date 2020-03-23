Irish Olympics chief says likely 2020 Games will be postponed

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Olympic Federation of Ireland believes that the 2020 Games in Tokyo are likely to be postponed, CEO Peter Sherrard said on Monday.

“Our view at the moment is that the Games are likely to be postponed. We certainly welcome the fact that the IOC has already stated at all times that they will put athletes’ safety first and that they have opened the possibility that the games can be postponed,” Sherrard told national broadcaster RTE.

“I imagine a lot of people are looking more towards next year, if a decision is to be made.”