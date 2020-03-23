Japan Olympics minister says glad cancellation is not an option

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday she was relived that the International Olympic Committee had ruled out a cancellation of the Tokyo Games, adding that Japan would follow the committee’s decision on how to proceed.

She was speaking to reporters after the IOC decided at an emergency meeting on Sunday to step up its “scenario planning” for the Games, including a possible postponement.

“In all honesty, I’m glad to hear that cancelling the Olympics doesn’t seem to be an option,” said Hashimoto, a former Olympian.

Preparations for the Olympics will go forward as planned for now, but the government will support whatever decision is made, she said.