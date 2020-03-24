Head of Paris Olympics says postponement of Tokyo Games 'more than likely'

The banner for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is displayed in front of Fukushima station in Fukushima, Japan, March 24, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Tuesday that health is more important than the games and that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is “more than likely”, but he did not call on organizers to do so.

“Today the games are not the priority, the priority is health, and that is how the world of sports contributes to that international solidarity,” Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on France Info radio.