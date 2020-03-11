Tokyo Olympics organizers say no plans to postpone or cancel 2020 Games

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past a banner for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics in front of the Tokyo Metro Government building in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Wednesday that neither the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee nor the International Olympic Committee was considering postponing or cancelling the 2020 Games despite the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a member of the organizing committee’s executive board had told Reuters that a delay of one or two years would be the “most feasible” option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.