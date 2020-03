FILE PHOTO: A member of the airport staff wearing a mask walks past the 'Tokyo 2020 Go' aircraft, before it departs for Greece, to transport the Olympic Flame back to Japan, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympic organizing committee plans to dramatically scale back the torch relay until a formal decision on the Games is made, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The event, which was due to start on March 26 will now use lanterns in to carry the Olympic flame and will be more of a “tour” than a relay, NHK said.