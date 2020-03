Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO, addresses the Olympic torch relay during a news conference, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced steps on Tuesday to stem the spread of the coronavirus along the torch relay route, including cancelling some events and restricting public access to others.