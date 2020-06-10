Tokyo Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified, says CEO Muto

FILE PHOTO: Mar 24, 2020; Tokyo, Japan; Olympic rings monument at Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba, Tokyo. On Monday the IOC announced that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Games would be postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will “not be done with grand splendour”, but will be simplified.

The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics organisers added that they are working on more than 200 ideas to simplify and reduce costs for the rescheduled Games.