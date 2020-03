FILE PHOTO - Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike speaks at the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday that she agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s latest comments that postponement of Olympics won’t be ruled out as an option due to the coronavirus outbreak, although she said cancellation was unthinkable.

She also told a press conference that she hoped to further communicate with relevant Olympics officials to resolve issues about the athletes’ village and prospective residents.