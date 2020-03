Japan to scale back Olympic torch relay: Fukushima official

A junior highschool student lights the Olympic flame at an Olympic cauldron during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Flame of Recovery tour in Fukushima, Japan March 24, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.