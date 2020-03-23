USA Gymnastics says its athletes want Tokyo Olympics postponed

(Reuters) - The majority of USA Gymnastics athletes support the idea of postponing the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics due to concerns about the coronavirus crisis, the federation said on Monday.

The national governing body had asked gymnasts to complete an anonymous survey to ensure their voices were heard on the topic of whether to delay the two-week showcase event.

“After considering the responses from athletes who participated in our survey & the 62% who were in favor of delaying the Games, we are adding our voice to the chorus advocating for postponement,” the federation said on its Twitter page.

“We are grateful to have our athletes’ insight and input to guide this decision.”