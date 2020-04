FILE PHOTO: A general view of Olympic rings following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country would shoulder the cost of postponing the Olympics - estimated at around $3 billion - in line with the existing contract, Kyodo news agency said, citing the International Olympic Committee.

Kyodo said the IOC, headquartered in Switzerland, made the disclosure on Monday.