Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief met with JOC exec who later tested positive for coronavirus: officials

FILE PHOTO: A member of the airport staff wearing a mask walks past the 'Tokyo 2020 Go' aircraft, before it departs for Greece, to transport the Olympic Flame back to Japan, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori had met with the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on March 10, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Mori has not been tested for the virus because he was not subject to testing requirements, an official from Mori’s office said, adding that he had no symptoms of the virus.

Mori and JOC deputy head Kozo Tashima were attending the same March 10 board meeting regarding the Rugby World Cup. Tashima tested positive for the virus on Tuesday this week.