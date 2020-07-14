Oman to start allowing citizens to travel abroad - state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will start allowing its citizens to fly outside the country, but they must apply with authorities to do so and quarantine upon their return, state television reported on Tuesday.

Oman TV also said on its Twitter account that the Gulf Arab state had decided to maintain a lockdown on two regions, Dhofar and Masirah, without specifying for how long.

The sultanate has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions that were imposed in March. Oman TV did not specify when Omani citizens would be able to travel abroad.