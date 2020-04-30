France's contact-tracing app should be ready by end of May-Orange

FILE PHOTO: Stephane Richard, chief executive officer of Orange arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange is in intense discussions with Apple over developing France’s smartphone app for tracing people who are at risk of coronavirus infection, CEO Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

“There are meetings almost every day. It’s not a done deal yet (...) but we have a discussion dynamic with Apple that is not bad”, Richard added.

Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of France’s biggest telecom operator, said that the app should be ready by the end of May.

(This story corrects first name of Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere in paragraph three)