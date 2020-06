FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures during a news conference at the presidential building in Belgrade, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Serbia, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will take the necessary legal and economic measures to protect lives in case there is a second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

“If there are signs pointing to a second wave (of the virus) coming, we will not hesitate to take the necessary legal and economic steps,” Orban said.