July 20, 2020 / 2:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results 'very positive news'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain July 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described early stage clinical trial data on an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as very positive on Monday.

“This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford,” Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.

“There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction.”

