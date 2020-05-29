Pakistan to resume international flight operations: Civil Aviation Authority

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the floor of the newly built Islamabad International Airport, during a media tour ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.

Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.