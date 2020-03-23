Pakistan army says to help impose nationwide restrictions to curb coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

“The army chief of staff has ordered the deployment of all available troops and medical resources according to requirements,” a military spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said in an announcement broadcast live on television news channels.

Pakistan has so far reported 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six deaths.