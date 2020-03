Rescue workers wearing masks and protective clothing check a man's temperature during a mock drill on handling suspected carriers of coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan on Tuesday reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week, officials said.

“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, health minister said a in tweet early Tuesday morning.

The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.