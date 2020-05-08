Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens: Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: An activist, wearing a protective mask and a plastic shield as preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attends a rally demanding improvements in the working conditions, during the International Labour Day or May Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

(Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.

Officials reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country’s economy as it sinks into recession.