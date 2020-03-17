Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus, health ministry says

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s health ministry said on Wednesday that a coronavirus infected person had died.

The death was announced on a web portal the ministry launched on Tuesday to keep a track of the spread of the coronavirus in the South Asian nation.

It said 195 people had tested positive in Pakistan so far.

Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said the patient was brought to a hospital in critical condition, and that he had a history of traveling from Iran where most of the 195 people got the infection.