A visitor wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus takes pictures in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (Reuters) - Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity was ordered closed on Thursday due to concern over the coronavirus, the Palestinian Tourism Ministry said.

The ministry did not say how long the closure of the church, a popular pilgrimage site at the traditional birthplace of Jesus, would last.